SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 27,220 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1,025.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 72,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $59,133,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,781 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 20.5% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 351,793 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $2,565,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,785. The trade was a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,349 shares of company stock worth $6,749,613 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE TPR opened at $105.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $118.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 166.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

