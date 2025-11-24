SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,011,000 after buying an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,551,000 after acquiring an additional 57,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after acquiring an additional 143,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,533,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $180.40 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.26.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

