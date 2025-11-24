SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 128,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

CVB Financial Stock Up 3.2%

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.69. CVB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $223,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,917.55. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 27,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $499,884.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 745,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,759,677.90. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

