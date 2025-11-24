SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 330.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 1.7%

GLDD opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $806.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $195.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.30 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLDD shares. Zacks Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.