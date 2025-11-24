SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 5.1%
NYSE:WST opened at $270.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $348.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West Pharmaceutical Services
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Meta Wins FTC Fight, Keeps Instagram Growth Machine Intact
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.