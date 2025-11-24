SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE:WST opened at $270.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $348.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

