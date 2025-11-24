SG Americas Securities LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 934.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,079.64. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,640. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $186.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays set a $188.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.