SG Americas Securities LLC Has $859,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.4%

CUZ stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 365.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

