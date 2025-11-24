SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,172,000 after buying an additional 26,207 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 1.8%

CVLT opened at $119.76 on Monday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.33 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $172.61.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,713,584.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,704.37. This trade represents a 17.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,979.74. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 63,954 shares of company stock worth $9,611,898 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CommVault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.