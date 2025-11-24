SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,265,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after buying an additional 429,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,559,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,292,000 after buying an additional 295,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,815,000 after buying an additional 708,372 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1888 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

