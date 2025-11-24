SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,077 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

