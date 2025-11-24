Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Director Sells $1,002,041.49 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,002,041.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ali John Mirshekari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Ali John Mirshekari sold 108,438 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $3,117,592.50.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ali John Mirshekari sold 125,939 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $3,630,821.37.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -151.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The company had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,964,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,152,000 after buying an additional 831,702 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $23,877,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

