Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,053,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 405,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $382,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,328,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,025,777,000 after buying an additional 2,090,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,036,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,214,000 after acquiring an additional 525,750 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 13,331,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,520,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,671,000 after purchasing an additional 291,026 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $92.54 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $137,983.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,093.78. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 55,129 shares of company stock worth $4,809,916 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

