Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 51,323 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,323 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.09% of UFP Industries worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 38,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Up 2.4%

UFPI stock opened at $91.47 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.