Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 3,933 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.05% of Waters worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Waters by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 530,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Waters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $394.46 on Monday. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.95 and a 200 day moving average of $328.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.