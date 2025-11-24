Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 261,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.74% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 601,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 224.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $352,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.36 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 219,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,973.25. This represents a 1.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 101,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $5,025,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,382.20. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $339,915 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $15,104,854. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.