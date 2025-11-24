Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $85.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $223.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

