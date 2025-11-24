Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $8.17 Million Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. This represents a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,251,745.32. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,557,324. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.