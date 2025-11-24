Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Holdings in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vita Coco worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 16.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,642,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,987,000 after buying an additional 53,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $224,488.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,479,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,078,156. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 616,066 shares in the company, valued at $29,029,029.92. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,742,758 shares of company stock worth $154,068,092. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Vita Coco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 11.35%.The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

