Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,556.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,109.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul Sternlieb sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,048. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.11. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EPAC

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.