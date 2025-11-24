Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $11.03 Million Stake in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.20% of SiTime worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 69.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total value of $517,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $19,807,385.50. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $3,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,499,432. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,213. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Trading Up 6.0%

SiTime stock opened at $267.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.76. SiTime Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $386.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.14.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

