Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,117 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TTM Technologies worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,763,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Steven Spoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,100.55. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,799.66. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,063 shares of company stock worth $2,237,265. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.66. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

