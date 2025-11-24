Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 60,185 Shares of Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,185 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vericel worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. Vericel Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

