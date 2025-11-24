Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,007 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

