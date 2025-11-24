Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Position Reduced by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.