SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on October 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.80. 1,718,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $231.55 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.70. The company has a market capitalization of $290.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in SAP by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $28,000.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

