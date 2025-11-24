Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $3.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.8333.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $142.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.48% and a negative return on equity of 293.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 439.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,962.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 966,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 934,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 219,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 207,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.