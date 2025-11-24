Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.12% of Rubrik worth $193,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rubrik by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 13.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBRK. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $2,981,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at $24,751,112.88. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $745,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $82,594.48. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,678. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

