Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Director Sells $26,299,000.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $26,299,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,047,727 shares in the company, valued at $365,105,517.21. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

