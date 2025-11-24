Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 720.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,662 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7,730.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,851,000 after acquiring an additional 350,261 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,632,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 243,249 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,212.04. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.44.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $378.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.57. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

