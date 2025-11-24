Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 203.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on HP in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

HP Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

