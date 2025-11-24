Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,683 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,801,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $956,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,854,000 after purchasing an additional 986,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.82 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

