Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Shares of KEYS traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.14. The stock had a trading volume of 229,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average is $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.