RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RLX Technology

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.10. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.99 million. RLX Technology had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

RLX Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from RLX Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 411.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.