Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,597 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Amundi boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 230,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

