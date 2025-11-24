Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 52,573 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $67,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $235,592,000 after acquiring an additional 917,192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $147,061,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $399,284,000 after purchasing an additional 398,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,424,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 5.4%

Expedia Group stock opened at $247.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.13. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.61.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $814,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,379,489.90. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $212.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.31.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

