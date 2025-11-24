Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,506 Shares of EQT Corporation $EQT

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of EQT worth $61,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of EQT by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in EQT by 52.1% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 1,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EQT news, EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $75,067.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,165.94. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQT opened at $57.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

