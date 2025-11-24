Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,627 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Gartner worth $64,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $234.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.19. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $222.54 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price objective on Gartner in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $280.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

