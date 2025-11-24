Rhumbline Advisers Sells 185,918 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,243 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 185,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in eBay were worth $74,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1,470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of EBAY opened at $80.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.