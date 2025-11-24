Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,249 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $73,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $114,220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 285,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after acquiring an additional 213,631 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,821,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 63.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,278,000 after acquiring an additional 153,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $581.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $659.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.