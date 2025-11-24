Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $84,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Targa Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $170.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.82. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,557.19. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

