Rhumbline Advisers Has $88.77 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $88,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $146.73 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average is $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

