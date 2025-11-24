Rhumbline Advisers Has $80.75 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $80,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $612,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 278.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 53.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after buying an additional 163,231 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $240,961.32. The trade was a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

