Rhumbline Advisers Has $65.75 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $65,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $130,491.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $151.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

