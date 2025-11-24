Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $85,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,586,000 after buying an additional 736,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,217 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,024,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,369,000 after acquiring an additional 148,195 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $173.46 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $185.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.