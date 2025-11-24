Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Tyler Technologies worth $57,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 870.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.09.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $472.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.68. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,328 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

