Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $87,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,427,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock worth $138,050,080. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

