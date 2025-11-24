Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $81,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LHX opened at $277.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $308.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.46.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.