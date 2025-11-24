Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 490,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Vertiv worth $63,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $77,820,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 137,898 shares of company stock worth $17,594,306 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $159.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $202.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.