Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
RZLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Rezolute from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rezolute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.
RZLT stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.07. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
