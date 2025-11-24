REVOX (REX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $369.68 Thousand

REVOX (REX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. REVOX has a market capitalization of $591.90 thousand and approximately $369.68 thousand worth of REVOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVOX has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REVOX Token Profile

REVOX’s genesis date was May 31st, 2022. REVOX’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000,000 tokens. REVOX’s official website is www.revox.ai. REVOX’s official Twitter account is @revoxdotai. The official message board for REVOX is readonofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling REVOX

According to CryptoCompare, “REVOX (REX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REVOX has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,716,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of REVOX is 0.00032276 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $377,454.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revox.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

